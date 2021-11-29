MARKET NEWS

12 Opposition MPs suspended for 'unprecedented acts of misconduct' in last session of Parliament

The suspended MPs include Elamaram Kareem of the CPI(M), Phulo Devi Netam, Chhaya Verma, R Bora, Rajamani Patel, Syed Nasir Hussain, Akhilesh Prasad Singh of the Congress, Binoy Viswam of the CPI, Dola Sen and Shanta Chhetri of TMC, and Priyanka Chaturvedi, Anil Desai of Shiv Sena.

Gulam Jeelani
November 29, 2021 / 04:23 PM IST
As many as 12 Opposition Rajya Sabha Members of Parliament (MPs), including six from the Congress party, have been suspended from the remaining part of the ongoing Winter Session of the Parliament.

The MPs have been penalised  for “unprecedented acts of misconduct” and “violent behaviour” in the Monsoon Session of Parliament held earlier in 2021.

The suspended MPs include Elamaram Kareem of the CPI(M), Phulo Devi Netam, Chhaya Verma, R Bora, Rajamani Patel, Syed Nasir Hussain, Akhilesh Prasad Singh of the Congress, Binoy Viswam of the CPI, Dola Sen and Shanta Chhetri of TMC, and Priyanka Chaturvedi, Anil Desai of Shiv Sena.

“The house takes cognisance and strongly condemns the utter disregard to the authority of the Chair, complete abuse or rules of the House persistently thereby wilfully obstructing the business of House through their unprecedented acts of misconduct, contemptuous, unruly and violent behaviours and intentional attack on security personnel on the last day of Monsoon Session on August 11 2021,” said an official note issued by the Parliament on November 29.

A number of Opposition MPs climbed on the officials' table, waved black cloth and threw files when the Rajya Sabha began a discussion on farmers' protest against farm laws on August 11. Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu broke down while condemning the ruckus.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament concluded with both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha adjourned sine die on August 11, two days ahead of the scheduled conclusion.

The Session that began on July 19 saw Opposition members stall proceedings in both the Houses demanding discussions on the Pegasus Project Report, farmers' agitation, and price rise.

During the session, six TMC MPs were suspended for the day for carrying placards into the Well. Earlier, one TMC MP was suspended for the whole session for snatching papers from IT and Telecom Ministers and tearing it up.
Gulam Jeelani is a journalist with over 12 years of reporting experience. Based in New Delhi, he covers politics and governance for Moneycontrol.
Tags: #agri laws repealed #Current Affairs #farm laws 2020 #Government in Rajya Sabha #India #parliament of india #Parliament winter session #Politics
first published: Nov 29, 2021 04:03 pm

