12 Opposition MPs suspended for 'unprecedented acts of misconduct' in last session of Parliament

File image

As many as 12 Opposition Rajya Sabha Members of Parliament (MPs), including six from the Congress party, have been suspended from the remaining part of the ongoing Winter Session of the Parliament.

The MPs have been penalised for “unprecedented acts of misconduct” and “violent behaviour” in the Monsoon Session of Parliament held earlier in 2021.

READ: No proposal to recognise Bitcoin as currency: FM Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament

The suspended MPs include Elamaram Kareem of the CPI(M), Phulo Devi Netam, Chhaya Verma, R Bora, Rajamani Patel, Syed Nasir Hussain, Akhilesh Prasad Singh of the Congress, Binoy Viswam of the CPI, Dola Sen and Shanta Chhetri of TMC, and Priyanka Chaturvedi, Anil Desai of Shiv Sena.

“The house takes cognisance and strongly condemns the utter disregard to the authority of the Chair, complete abuse or rules of the House persistently thereby wilfully obstructing the business of House through their unprecedented acts of misconduct, contemptuous, unruly and violent behaviours and intentional attack on security personnel on the last day of Monsoon Session on August 11 2021,” said an official note issued by the Parliament on November 29.

Follow Parliament Winter Session LIVE Updates here



This suspension is simply unfair and unjust. There were other members from other parties who created a ruckus but the chairman suspended me. PM Modi is doing just as he wishes since he enjoys a brute majority: Chhaya Verma, Rajya Sabha member, INC. pic.twitter.com/dMARHlV6fC

— ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2021

A number of Opposition MPs climbed on the officials' table, waved black cloth and threw files when the Rajya Sabha began a discussion on farmers' protest against farm laws on August 11. Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu broke down while condemning the ruckus.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament concluded with both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha adjourned sine die on August 11, two days ahead of the scheduled conclusion.

Also, read: Lok Sabha productivity drops to 22 percent, 76 hours lost to disruptions in Rajya Sabha in Monsoon Session

The Session that began on July 19 saw Opposition members stall proceedings in both the Houses demanding discussions on the Pegasus Project Report, farmers' agitation, and price rise.