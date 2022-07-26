English
    Gold falls Rs 28; silver declines Rs 203

    In the previous trade, the yellow metal finished at Rs 51,220 per 10 grams.

    PTI
    July 26, 2022 / 03:39 PM IST
    Gold in the national capital on Tuesday fell by Rs 28 to Rs 51,192 per 10 grams, according to HDFC Securities.

    Silver also declined by Rs 203 to Rs 55,297 per kg from Rs 55,500 per kg in the previous trade.

    "Following weaker global prices, spot gold prices for 24-carat gold in Delhi fell by Rs 28 per 10 grams,” Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said.

    In the international market, gold was quoting lower at $1,727 per ounce while silver was flat at $18.64 per ounce.
    first published: Jul 26, 2022 03:39 pm
