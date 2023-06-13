Wall Street at new 2023 high, India inflation cools & AMC stocks in focus | Market Minutes
In this episode of Market Minutes, Shailaja Mohapatra talks about the global markets setup ahead of US Federal Reserve meeting and how India's inflation is still above RBI's tolerance level despite falling fourth month in a row. Also, catch Nirav Karkera of Fisdom, in Voice of the Day segment. Market Minutes is a morning podcast that puts the spotlight on hot stocks, keys data points and developing trends. (With inputs from news agencies)
June 13, 2023 / 09:25 AM IST