English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsPodcast

    Wall Street at new 2023 high, India inflation cools & AMC stocks in focus | Market Minutes

    In this episode of Market Minutes, Shailaja Mohapatra talks about the global markets setup ahead of US Federal Reserve meeting and how India's inflation is still above RBI's tolerance level despite falling fourth month in a row. Also, catch Nirav Karkera of Fisdom, in Voice of the Day segment. Market Minutes is a morning podcast that puts the spotlight on hot stocks, keys data points and developing trends. (With inputs from news agencies)

    Moneycontrol News
    June 13, 2023 / 09:25 AM IST
    market minutes

    market minutes

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Market Minutes #Moneycontrol #Podcast #Sensex #stocks #World Bank
    first published: Jun 13, 2023 09:25 am