US, European markets slip on debt-ceiling concerns; LIC’s surprising surge in profits and more | Market Minutes
In this episode of Market Minutes, Asha Menon talks about US markets’ reaction to rating agencies putting the country’s AAA rating on a watch list, and LIC’s fantastic fourth quarter results. Also, Mayuresh Joshi, Head of Equity Research at William O’ Neil Company, speaks about Bharat Dynamics, a stock that has rallied more than 300 % over the last 3 years. The company to set to report its Q4 earnings today. Market Minutes is a morning podcast that puts the spotlight on hot stocks, keys data points and developing trends. (With inputs from Shivam Shukla).
May 25, 2023 / 08:39 AM IST