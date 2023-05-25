English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Moneycontrol & Property Share present a webinar on Current Investment Landscape - Opportunities and Challenges on Thursday, 25th May 2023 | 5 pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsPodcast

    US, European markets slip on debt-ceiling concerns; LIC’s surprising surge in profits and more | Market Minutes

    In this episode of Market Minutes, Asha Menon talks about US markets’ reaction to rating agencies putting the country’s AAA rating on a watch list, and LIC’s fantastic fourth quarter results. Also, Mayuresh Joshi, Head of Equity Research at William O’ Neil Company, speaks about Bharat Dynamics, a stock that has rallied more than 300 % over the last 3 years. The company to set to report its Q4 earnings today. Market Minutes is a morning podcast that puts the spotlight on hot stocks, keys data points and developing trends. (With inputs from Shivam Shukla).

    Moneycontrol News
    May 25, 2023 / 08:39 AM IST

    market minutes

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Company updates #Indian market #Market Minutes #US Market #Wall Street
    first published: May 25, 2023 08:39 am