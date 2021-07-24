MARKET NEWS

The Private Market Show | Angel Investing from a founder's lens

Amit Ranjan, co-founder and COO of SlideShare, talks about his angel investing journey and how he works with founders. Tune in to the podcast for more insights

Moneycontrol News
July 24, 2021 / 11:00 AM IST

On the "The Private Market Show" this week, we have Amit Ranjan, an early instigator of tech startups in India.

Amit was the co-founder and COO of SlideShare, which was acquired by LinkedIn and since then Amit has been a key architect of government projects like Digilocker and OpenForge.

In the episode, he talks about his angel investing journey - the motive behind it and how he works with founders. Amit also shares his thoughts on trends to look out for in the next decade.

Tune in to the episode to know more.
#angel investing #LetsVenture #Podcast #slideshare #tech start-ups #The Private Market Show #The Private Market Show Podcast
first published: Jul 24, 2021 11:00 am

