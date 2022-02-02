MARKET NEWS

    The Moneycontrol Real Estate Show | Decoding Budget 2022 for homebuyers and investors

    Budget 2022: In this episode of The Moneycontrol Real Estate Show, Moneycontrol's Vandana Ramnani talks to Anshul Jain, Managing Director, India and South East Asia, Cushman & Wakefield, to understand what’s in it for homebuyers and investors in Budget 2022 and the issues that the Budget did not capture. Listen for more

    Vandana Ramnani
    February 02, 2022 / 05:00 PM IST

    Anshul Jain talks to Vandana Ramnani about what’s in the Budget for the middle class homebuyers and the real estate developers. He also explains what the Rs 48,000 crores allocated for the completion of construction of 80 lakh houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in rural and urban areas in the year 2022-23 mean for affordable housing.

    He tells listeners that the Budget lays emphasis on urban reforms, modernization of building by-laws, town planning schemes, transferable development rights, transit oriented multi modal corridors.

    He also explains what the proposed structural reforms such as the one-nation-one-registration in the country means and how it is expected to facilitate land transactions and sale deed registration from anywhere in the country.

    The Budget has also proposed an overhaul of the SEZ legislation which is expected to have a significant bearing on the commercial real estate sector, he signs off.
    Tags: #Budget 2022 #Budget 2022 real estate #Nirmala Sithamaran #Podcast #Pradhan Mantri Aawas Yojana #The Moneycontrol Real Estate Show #The Moneycontrol Real Estate Show Podcast
    first published: Feb 2, 2022 05:00 pm
