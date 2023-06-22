TCS bags $1 billion deal, Carlyle to exit Delhivery & more | Market Minutes
In this episode of Market Minutes, Shailaja Mohapatra puts the spotlight on why TCS, Delhivery and HMA Agro are in focus today. Also, catch Rohit Srivastava of Indiacharts.com in Voice of the Day segment talking about India's first microcap mutual fund. Market Minutes is a morning podcast that puts the spotlight on hot stocks, keys data points and developing trends. (With inputs from news agencies)
June 22, 2023 / 08:29 AM IST