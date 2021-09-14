Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

The foreign brokerage house Morgan Stanley last week said that it expects India to be included in global bond index in 2022. Being part of a global bond index, Indian debt markets could potentially get larger share of foreign inflows, as foreign investors track global indices closely.

But what could this infusion of liquidity in Indian debt markets mean for debt investors. Could this open up more investment opportunities for investors, who prefer debt products for their financial goals?

In today’s episode of Simply Save Podcast, Moneycontrol’s Jash Kriplani talks with Lakshmi Iyer, chief investment officer-debt of Kotak Mutual Fund, to understand the implications of this potential development.