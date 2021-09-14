MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsPodcast

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

Moneycontrol’s Jash Kriplani talks with Lakshmi Iyer, chief investment officer-debt of Kotak Mutual Fund 

Jash Kriplani
September 14, 2021 / 05:00 PM IST

The foreign brokerage house Morgan Stanley last week said that it expects India to be included in global bond index in 2022. Being part of a global bond index, Indian debt markets could potentially get larger share of foreign inflows, as foreign investors track global indices closely. 

But what could this infusion of liquidity in Indian debt markets mean for debt investors. Could this open up more investment opportunities for investors, who prefer debt products for their financial goals?

In today’s episode of Simply Save Podcast, Moneycontrol’s Jash Kriplani talks with Lakshmi Iyer, chief investment officer-debt of Kotak Mutual Fund, to understand the implications of this potential development. 
Jash Kriplani is a journalist with over ten years of experience. Based in Mumbai. Covering mutual funds, personal finance. His last stint was with Business Standard, where he covered mutual funds and other developments in the financial markets
Tags: #global bond indexes #India #Kotak Mutual Fund #Lakshmi Iyer #Morgan Stanley #Mutual Funds #Podcast #Simply Save #Simply Save podcast
first published: Sep 14, 2021 05:00 pm

