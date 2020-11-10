PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Last Updated : Nov 10, 2020 05:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Simply Save podcast | Should you buy gold this festive season?

Chintan Haria, Head of products at ICICI Prudential mutual fund tells us how to buy gold and should we be even buying gold now.

Moneycontrol News

The festive season has started and many of you must be busy keeping a close watch on all the discounts online as well in offline shops. But there is one more shopping that many people do around this time - gold shopping.

Typically, we buy gold for sentiment and festive good luck. But gold is also used as an investment and increasingly many financial experts have been recommending investors to hold some bit of gold also in their portfolios. Today, physical gold is not our only option. We can buy gold in electronic form too, like gold exchange-traded funds (ETF), gold mutual funds or even the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Sovereign Gold Bond scheme. But this Diwali presents a small conundrum for gold investors.

Gold prices have been consistently rising since the beginning of 2019 and many investors have already invested in gold so far. So should you buy gold this festive season like you always do? If you buy gold as an investment, then how long should you hold it for? and what’s the best way of buying gold?

In this podcast, Kayezad E. Adajania, Moneycontrol’s personal finance editor talks to Chintan Haria head of products at ICICI Prudential mutual fund on gold as an investment, how should investors invest and how much gold should you actually hold.

Listen to this podcast to know more.
First Published on Nov 10, 2020 05:06 pm

tags #gold purchase #Podcast #Simply Save #Simply Save podcast

