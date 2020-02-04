Simply Save podcast | Is the new tax regime really better than existing one? Choose wisely

Budget 2020 gave individual taxpayers a choice to pay taxes at lower income tax rates. In return, they have to let go of most of their deductions and exemptions.

A deeper analysis tells us that the existing tax regime may still work out to be better for many taxpayers. In some cases though, especially for millennials, the new tax regime can be better.

In this special edition of Simply Save, Moneycontrol’s Preeti Kulkarni and Kayezad E. Adajania tell us how to choose.