Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Feb 04, 2020 04:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Simply Save podcast | Is the new tax regime really better than existing one? Choose wisely

Moneycontrol’s Preeti Kulkarni and Kayezad E. Adajania tell us how we can choose between the old and new tax slabs.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Budget 2020 gave individual taxpayers a choice to pay taxes at lower income tax rates. In return, they have to let go of most of their deductions and exemptions.

A deeper analysis tells us that the existing tax regime may still work out to be better for many taxpayers. In some cases though, especially for millennials, the new tax regime can be better.

In this special edition of Simply Save, Moneycontrol’s Preeti Kulkarni and Kayezad E. Adajania tell us how to choose.

Tune in to the podcast for more.

First Published on Feb 4, 2020 04:36 pm

tags #Budget 2020 #Budget 2020 Podcast #income tax slab #Podcast #Simply Save podcast

