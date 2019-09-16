Setting Sail podcast | Wish the deal for Zo Rooms with Oyo would go through, says founder Dharmveer Chouhan

Founded by a group of IIM Calcutta alumni in 2013, Zostel, the network of hostels for backpackers now has a presence in 36 destinations. The company's pet project Zo Rooms was scheduled to be acquired by Oyo in 2015, but the deal didn't go through.

Despite the setback, CEO of Zostel Dharmveer Chouhan wishes that the deal with Oyo materialises sometime in the future. In this episode of the Setting Sail podcast, he talks to Moneycontrol's Priyanka Sahay about what it takes to run Zostel, the acquisition deal of Zo Rooms and the outlook on failed entrepreneurs.

