Setting Sail podcast | Pivoting to furniture marketplace is the best decision we ever made: Pepperfry CEO Ambareesh Murty

In 2011, Pepperfry first began its journey as a horizontal e-commerce platform with a focus on lifestyle. A year later, the company pivoted into selling only furniture online. CEO and founder Ambareesh Murty says that there are no regrets in this decision, and suggests that start-ups that want to diverge into some other field should do it earlier in their business lifespan.

Speaking to Moneycontrol's Special Correspondent Priyanka Sahay, in this edition of the Setting Sail podcast, Murty talks about the company’s journey thus far, expansion plans and strategy to beat the rivals and also how it managed to received 1400 orders within the first hour of its launch.