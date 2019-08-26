Setting Sail podcast | Food aggregators like Zomato, Swiggy are leading to a unhealthy binge eating culture, says Vishal Gondal

Restaurants are not the only ones complaining about issues with food delivery apps such as Zomato and Swiggy. Health device-maker Goqii that recently was in news for putting up a fight against Flipkart, launched an ad campaign targeting the food apps and claimed that the apps were making consumers unhealthy. In one such advertisement, brand ambassador and an investor in the company Akshay Kumar candidly says that these apps were an unhealthy choice for consumers.

In this episode of the Setting Sail podcast, Moneycontrol Special Correspondent Priyanka Sahay talks to Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Goqii, Vishal Gondal to find out why these discounts are not just bad for restaurants, but for customers in the long run.

3 months at 289