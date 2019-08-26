App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Aug 26, 2019 08:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Setting Sail podcast | Food aggregators like Zomato, Swiggy are leading to a unhealthy binge eating culture, says Vishal Gondal

Vishal Gondal, CEO of Goqii, explains why massive discounts are not just bad for restaurants but for customers as well in the long run.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Restaurants are not the only ones complaining about issues with food delivery apps such as Zomato and Swiggy. Health device-maker Goqii that recently was in news for putting up a fight against Flipkart, launched an ad campaign targeting the food apps and claimed that the apps were making consumers unhealthy. In one such advertisement, brand ambassador and an investor in the company Akshay Kumar candidly says that these apps were an unhealthy choice for consumers.

In this episode of the Setting Sail podcast, Moneycontrol Special Correspondent Priyanka Sahay talks to Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Goqii, Vishal Gondal to find out why these discounts are not just bad for restaurants, but for customers in the long run.

Close
Tune in to the podcast for more.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 26, 2019 08:21 pm

tags #food delivery app #Health #Podcast #Setting sail podcast

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.