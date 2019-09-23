Setting Sail podcast | Entrepreneurs turned investors bringing more maturity to startup ecosystem, says Portea Medical CEO Meena Ganesh

When Meena Ganesh started her first company Customer Asset, she had a six-month-old baby. But that didn't deter her from growing as an entrepreneur. She went on to invest in numerous startups including Greenfield Ventures and founded TutorVista in the online educational space.

Today, she shares her learnings and journey to becoming the CEO of Portea Medical. In this episode of the Setting Sail, Moneycontrol's Priyanka Sahay talks to Ganesh about how angel investors in India have matured and how they are looking for companies that would transform sectors.

