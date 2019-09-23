App
Podcast
Last Updated : Sep 23, 2019 07:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Setting Sail podcast | Entrepreneurs turned investors bringing more maturity to startup ecosystem, says Portea Medical CEO Meena Ganesh

The CEO of Portea Medical talks about how angel investors in India have matured and how they are looking at companies that would transform sectors.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom


When Meena Ganesh started her first company Customer Asset, she had a six-month-old baby. But that didn't deter her from growing as an entrepreneur. She went on to invest in numerous startups including Greenfield Ventures and founded TutorVista in the online educational space.


Today, she shares her learnings and journey to becoming the CEO of Portea Medical. In this episode of the Setting Sail, Moneycontrol's Priyanka Sahay talks to Ganesh about how angel investors in India have matured and how they are looking for companies that would transform sectors.

Tune in to the Setting Sail podcast for more.


First Published on Sep 23, 2019 07:43 pm

tags #Podcast #Setting sail podcast #start-ups

