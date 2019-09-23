Setting Sail podcast | Entrepreneurs turned investors bringing more maturity to startup ecosystem, says Portea Medical CEO Meena Ganesh

The CEO of Portea Medical talks about how angel investors in India have matured and how they are looking at companies that would transform sectors.
When Meena Ganesh started her first company Customer Asset, she had a six-month-old baby. But that didn't deter her from growing as an entrepreneur. She went on to invest in numerous startups including Greenfield Ventures and founded TutorVista in the online educational space.
Today, she shares her learnings and journey to becoming the CEO of Portea Medical. In this episode of the Setting Sail, Moneycontrol's Priyanka Sahay talks to Ganesh about how angel investors in India have matured and how they are looking for companies that would transform sectors.
Tune in to the Setting Sail podcast for more.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 23, 2019 07:43 pm