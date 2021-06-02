MARKET NEWS

Setting Sail | Mensa is locally innovated, it's not a Thrasio of India: Ananth Narayanan

In this episode of Setting Sail, Narayanan talks to Priyanka Sahay and M Sriram about his two decade old career spanning across the four Ms -- McKinsey, Myntra, Medlife and Mensa. Tune in to know more.

Priyanka Sahay
June 02, 2021 / 01:00 PM IST

Soon after anchoring a successful exit from Medlife, Ananth Narayan has set up a new venture Mensa Brands. Loosely built on the US-based Thrasio, the company has already managed to raise a whopping $50 million in its very first round of funding. It will use a major chunk of this money to fund acquisitions of brands to aggregate them under one roof.

TAGS: #Ananth Narayan #E-commerce #Medlife #Mensa #Podcast #Setting sail #Setting sail podcast #Startup
first published: Jun 2, 2021 01:00 pm

