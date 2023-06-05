English
    Saudi Arabia to cut oil output, RBI rate decision & the week ahead | Market Minutes

    In this episode of Market Minutes, Shailaja Mohapatra talks about what's in store for equity markets this new trading week. Oil prices are also in focus as Saudi Arabia has announced voluntary output cuts by 1 million barrels per day. Also, catch Ruchit Jain of 5Paisa, in Voice of the Day segment. Market Minutes is a morning podcast that puts the spotlight on hot stocks, keys data points and developing trends. (With inputs from Shivam Shukla and news agencies)

    Moneycontrol News
    June 05, 2023 / 09:15 AM IST

