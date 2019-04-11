Rajneeti podcast | Retd IAS officer Anil Swarup talks about education and coal sectors in NDA

Retired IAS officer Anil Swarup recently wrote a book, 'Not Just a Civil Servant', in which he has penned down his experience in the education and coal sectors during the NDA government.

In this episode of Rajneeti, Moneycontrol's Senior News Co-ordinator Nayanika Chakraborty gets in conversation with Mr Swarup, former Secretary of School Education in 2016-18. He also worked in the Ministry of Coal between 2014 and 2016. He talks about his field work and suggestions given by him during the NDA government.