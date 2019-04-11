Rajneeti podcast | Retd IAS officer Anil Swarup talks about education and coal sectors in NDA

A lookback at initiatives of the NDA government with the former civil servant.
Retired IAS officer Anil Swarup recently wrote a book, 'Not Just a Civil Servant', in which he has penned down his experience in the education and coal sectors during the NDA government.
In this episode of Rajneeti, Moneycontrol's Senior News Co-ordinator Nayanika Chakraborty gets in conversation with Mr Swarup, former Secretary of School Education in 2016-18. He also worked in the Ministry of Coal between 2014 and 2016. He talks about his field work and suggestions given by him during the NDA government.
First Published on Apr 11, 2019 02:23 pm