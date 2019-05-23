App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

  • NDA: 355

  • UPA: 90

    (182 seats to win)

  • OTH: 97

    (175 seats to win)

Lok Sabha 2019 Election Results LiveClick Here »

you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : May 23, 2019 12:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rajneeti podcast | Election results show Modi magic worked again, NDA headed for historic win

The BJP is headed for a historic win as poll results until noon suggest that the NDA was leading in over 340 seats.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The BJP is headed for a historic win as poll results until noon suggest that the NDA was leading in over 340 seats.

To dig deeper into the trends emerging out of poll results, Moneycontrol’s Aakriti Handa gets in conversation with Deputy Executive Editor Gaurav Choudhury, who reveals how Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s magic has worked this time around.

Tune in to the Rajneeti podcast for more.

Get Lok Sabha 2019 Live Election Results, constituency-wise tally, news, views and analysis
Follow our Lok Sabha Election Result Live Blog here.
First Published on May 23, 2019 12:57 pm

tags #election results #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Lok Sabha results #Podcast

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.