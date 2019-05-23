Rajneeti podcast | Election results show Modi magic worked again, NDA headed for historic win

The BJP is headed for a historic win as poll results until noon suggest that the NDA was leading in over 340 seats.
To dig deeper into the trends emerging out of poll results, Moneycontrol’s Aakriti Handa gets in conversation with Deputy Executive Editor Gaurav Choudhury, who reveals how Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s magic has worked this time around.
Tune in to the Rajneeti podcast for more.
First Published on May 23, 2019 12:57 pm