Last Updated : Aug 08, 2019 05:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

On the Ball podcast | Ind vs WI ODI series: Saini, Pant are future stars; Windies lack winning chemistry

Ahead of the first game ODI India vs West Indies ODI, Moneycontrol's Pranav Nair talks to Network 18 Group Sports Editor Gaurav Kalra to find out which team could come on top in the series.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

After India's clean sweep of the three-match T20I series against West Indies in the Caribbean, the two teams gear up for a three-match ODI series.

Ahead of the first game that commences on August 8 at 7pm IST, Moneycontrol's Pranav Nair talks to Network 18 Group Sports Editor Gaurav Kalra to find out which team could come on top in the series. Listen to this episode of On the Ball podcast, as Kalra talks about India's battery of premium fast bowlers, Rishabh Pant's prowess and gives his take on how Australia won the first Ashes Test.

Tune in to the podcast for more.

First Published on Aug 8, 2019 05:07 pm

tags #cricket #India vs West Indies #On The Ball podcast #Podcast

