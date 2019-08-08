On the Ball podcast | Ind vs WI ODI series: Saini, Pant are future stars; Windies lack winning chemistry

After India's clean sweep of the three-match T20I series against West Indies in the Caribbean, the two teams gear up for a three-match ODI series.

Ahead of the first game that commences on August 8 at 7pm IST, Moneycontrol's Pranav Nair talks to Network 18 Group Sports Editor Gaurav Kalra to find out which team could come on top in the series. Listen to this episode of On the Ball podcast, as Kalra talks about India's battery of premium fast bowlers, Rishabh Pant's prowess and gives his take on how Australia won the first Ashes Test.