you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Jun 06, 2019 04:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

On The Ball podcast | Bowlers set up India’s victory, says Gaurav Kalra

Moneycontrol's Prakhar Sachdeo and Editor of CricketNext, Gaurav Kalra analyse India's performance in their opening match of the 2019 Cricket World Cup.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
India opened their World Cup campaign with a victory against South Africa on June 5. This was the Proteas' third loss in equal number of matches in this edition of the World Cup.

South African batsmen were outclassed by the Indian bowlers and bowled for just 227. After losing two early wickets, Rohit Sharma stabilised the Indian innings and carried them through to victory.

First Published on Jun 6, 2019 04:28 pm

tags #cricket #Cricket World Cup 2019 #ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 #On The Ball podcast #Podcast

