Markets Podcast: Rupee may be at record low, but the situation is nowhere as bad as 2013
The rupee is hovering around its record low against the dollar. But is that a reflection on economy’s health or does it have to do with the US Fed’s monetary policy? In this podcast, Santosh Nair picks CNBC TV18 Executive Editor Lata Venkatesh's thoughts on the factors behind the rupee’s slide and if the situation is as dire as it was during the crisis of 2013.
September 27, 2022 / 06:13 PM IST
Among other things, the duo also discuss:
• How the RBI supports the rupee
• Whether the central bank has a particular rate in mind while defending the currency
• The pros and cons of a weak rupee
• Whether the weakness in other currencies should have us worried or relieved