Market sentiment mixed, India reclaims valuation spot & IRCTC’s healthy Q4 results | Market Minutes
In this episode of Market Minutes, Asha Menon talks on optimism in the US stock markets following the debt-ceiling deal and the cautiousness the other markets are still displaying. Meanwhile, Indian Railways’ ticketing vertical gives reason to cheer. Market Minutes is a morning podcast that puts the spotlight on hot stocks, keys data points and developing trends (with inputs from Shivam Shukla)
May 30, 2023 / 08:17 AM IST