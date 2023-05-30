English
    Market sentiment mixed, India reclaims valuation spot & IRCTC’s healthy Q4 results | Market Minutes

    In this episode of Market Minutes, Asha Menon talks on optimism in the US stock markets following the debt-ceiling deal and the cautiousness the other markets are still displaying. Meanwhile, Indian Railways’ ticketing vertical gives reason to cheer. Market Minutes is a morning podcast that puts the spotlight on hot stocks, keys data points and developing trends (with inputs from Shivam Shukla)

    May 30, 2023 / 08:17 AM IST

    Tags: #India #IRCTC #Podcast #stocks
    first published: May 30, 2023 08:17 am