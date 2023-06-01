India's Q4 GDP surprise, Coal India OFS & grey market sentiment check | Market Minutes
In this episode of Market Minutes, Shailaja Mohapatra talks about India's Q4 GDP numbers, Coal India OFS and the subdued sentiment in global markets. Also, catch Manish Khanna, co-founder of Unlisted Assets, in Voice of the Day segment. Market Minutes is a morning podcast that puts the spotlight on hot stocks, keys data points and developing trends (with inputs from Shivam Shukla and news agencies)
June 01, 2023 / 09:07 AM IST