English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsPodcast

    India's Q4 GDP surprise, Coal India OFS & grey market sentiment check | Market Minutes

    In this episode of Market Minutes, Shailaja Mohapatra talks about India's Q4 GDP numbers, Coal India OFS and the subdued sentiment in global markets. Also, catch Manish Khanna, co-founder of Unlisted Assets, in Voice of the Day segment. Market Minutes is a morning podcast that puts the spotlight on hot stocks, keys data points and developing trends (with inputs from Shivam Shukla and news agencies)

    Moneycontrol News
    June 01, 2023 / 09:07 AM IST

    market minutes

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Coal India #India #markets #Podcast #Q4 GDP
    first published: Jun 1, 2023 09:07 am