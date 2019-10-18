App
Last Updated : Oct 18, 2019 08:30 PM IST

In The News | Reliance Q2 results, decoding Brexit deal, and Indo-US trade ties

In today's In The News podcast, Moneycontrol's Anvita Bansal presents all the top news from around the world. She talks about the Brexit deal, Reliance Q2 results and more.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Reliance Industries announced second quarter results on October 18, while more details about the Brexit deal reached between the UK and the EU were revealed. In today's In The News podcast, Moneycontrol's Anvita Bansal presents all the top news from around the world.

She talks to Corporate Bureau Chief Prince Thomas about the developments on the Brexit deal and how they could impact Indian conglomerate Tata group.

Close

She also discusses the Indo-US trade deal with Shraddha Sharma, wherein in Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced that the two countries were close to reaching an agreement.

Lastly, Siddhesh Raut will share more details on Reliance Industries' Q2 results.

Tune in to the In The News podcast for more.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd, which owns Jio, is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust that controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

First Published on Oct 18, 2019 08:30 pm

