    IKIO Lighting IPO opens, MTAR Technologies in focus & more | Market Minutes

    In this episode of Market Minutes, Shailaja Mohapatra talks about why MTAR Technologies, La Opala will be in focus today. IKIO Lighting IPO opening for subscription is another key event to track. Also, catch Nilesh Shah of Envision Capital, in Voice of the Day segment. Market Minutes is a morning podcast that puts the spotlight on hot stocks, keys data points and developing trends. (With inputs from Shivam Shukla and news agencies)

    June 06, 2023 / 08:23 AM IST

    first published: Jun 6, 2023 08:23 am