Hindenburg's next victim, Accenture results, Vedanta in focus | Market Minutes
In this episode of Market Minutes, Shailaja Mohapatra talks about Hindenburg's latest victim - Block, Accenture's earnings impact on Indian IT services firms, Vedanta's dividend plans and what it means for the holding company, and a likely block deal in Campus Activewear. Also catch Sameer Shah of Godrej Consumer Products share his views on growth initiatives, margin trajectory and El Nino impact. Market Minutes is a morning podcast that puts the spotlight on hot stocks, keys data points and developing trends.
March 24, 2023 / 08:06 AM IST