you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : May 01, 2020 01:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Future Wise podcast | Will the work-from-home culture affect your pay structure?

How will work-from-home affect employees?

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Over the past month, many of us have been working from home due to the coronavirus pandemic. Several companies are already planning to make work-from-home a regular part of the working culture.

In this episode of the Future Wise podcast, host Keerthana Tiwari and Moneycontrol's M Saraswathy talk about how working from home will become a part of Corporate India and how it will affect employees.

Tune in for more.

First Published on May 1, 2020 01:48 pm

tags #Future Wise podcast #Podcast #work from home

