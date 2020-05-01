Future Wise podcast | Will the work-from-home culture affect your pay structure?

How will work-from-home affect employees?
Over the past month, many of us have been working from home due to the coronavirus pandemic. Several companies are already planning to make work-from-home a regular part of the working culture.
In this episode of the Future Wise podcast, host Keerthana Tiwari and Moneycontrol's M Saraswathy talk about how working from home will become a part of Corporate India and how it will affect employees.
Tune in for more.
First Published on May 1, 2020 01:48 pm