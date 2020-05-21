App
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : May 21, 2020 07:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Future Wise podcast | Will COVID-19 affect women's participation in workforce?

The participation rate of women in the labour force continues to see a declining trend.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The labour force participation rate of women (15-59 years) was only 25.3 percent in 2017-18 and continues to see a declining trend. With the Coronavirus outbreak, there are rising fears of women dropping out of the workplace.

In today's episode of Future Wise, Moneycontrol's M Saraswathy talks to Saundarya Rajesh, Founder and President of AVTAR Group to understand how the COVID-19 pandemic will impact women in salaried jobs.

Tune in to the Future Wise podcast for more.

First Published on May 21, 2020 07:47 pm

tags #Future Wise podcast #Podcast

