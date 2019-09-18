Future Wise podcast | Preparing for banking exams? You should read this first

A bank job is among some of the most preferred career options for the youth in India. But navigating multiple examinations and deciding how to prepare for it can be a tough task. Soft skills training is equally important, apart from studying from the course syllabus.

In this episode of the Future Wise podcast, Moneycontrol's M Saraswathy talks to Anil Nagara, CEO and Founder of Adda 247 on how candidates can use online platforms to prepare in a better manner to pass various banking exams.

