Last Updated : Sep 18, 2019 05:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Future Wise podcast | Preparing for banking exams? You should read this first

Candidates can use online platforms to prepare in a better manner to pass various banking exams. Tune in for more.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

A bank job is among some of the most preferred career options for the youth in India. But navigating multiple examinations and deciding how to prepare for it can be a tough task. Soft skills training is equally important, apart from studying from the course syllabus.

In this episode of the Future Wise podcast, Moneycontrol's M Saraswathy talks to Anil Nagara, CEO and Founder of Adda 247 on how candidates can use online platforms to prepare in a better manner to pass various banking exams.

Tune in to the Future Wise podcast for more.

First Published on Sep 18, 2019 05:04 pm

tags #bank exams #Future Wise podcast #Podcast

