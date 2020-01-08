Future Wise podcast | How to use job sites effectively to boost your career

Landing your dream job could like finding a needle in a haystack. But thanks to job sites this process has become extremely easy, especially for freshers.

However, every career needs a boost from time to time and you could do exactly that via online portals.

In this episode of the Future Wise podcast, Moneycontrol’s M Saraswathy gets in conversation with Zairus Master, CEO of Shine.com, who reveals how candidates can use online portals to effectively land your dream job.