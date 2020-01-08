Future Wise podcast | How to use job sites effectively to boost your career

Moneycontrol’s M Saraswathy gets in conversation with Zairus Master, CEO of Shine.com, who reveals how candidates can use online portals to effectively land your dream job.
Landing your dream job could like finding a needle in a haystack. But thanks to job sites this process has become extremely easy, especially for freshers.
However, every career needs a boost from time to time and you could do exactly that via online portals.
In this episode of the Future Wise podcast, Moneycontrol's M Saraswathy gets in conversation with Zairus Master, CEO of Shine.com, who reveals how candidates can use online portals to effectively land your dream job.
First Published on Jan 8, 2020 06:14 pm