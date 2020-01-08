App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Jan 08, 2020 06:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Future Wise podcast | How to use job sites effectively to boost your career

Moneycontrol’s M Saraswathy gets in conversation with Zairus Master, CEO of Shine.com, who reveals how candidates can use online portals to effectively land your dream job.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Landing your dream job could like finding a needle in a haystack. But thanks to job sites this process has become extremely easy, especially for freshers.

However, every career needs a boost from time to time and you could do exactly that via online portals.

Close

In this episode of the Future Wise podcast, Moneycontrol’s M Saraswathy gets in conversation with Zairus Master, CEO of Shine.com, who reveals how candidates can use online portals to effectively land your dream job.

Tune in to Future Wise for more.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 8, 2020 06:14 pm

tags #careers #Future Wise podcast #Job search #Podcast

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.