Last Updated : Nov 19, 2020 05:05 PM IST

Future Wise podcast | All you need to know about the tussle between ICAI and CA students

In this episode of Future Wise, Moneycontrol's Keerthana Tiwari talks to M Saraswathy to find out what the ICAI versus students disagreements on the CA exams are.

Moneycontrol News

The CA Exams are all set to begin from November 21 across examination centres amidst the Coronavirus pandemic. However, students from across India are petitioning for the exams to be postponed to a later date citing virus fears. ICAI on the other hand has said that student safety has been kept into mind and that those with COVID-19 or in containment zones can opt-out of the exams.



Listen in for more.
First Published on Nov 19, 2020 05:05 pm

tags #Future Wise #Future Wise podcast #ICAI #Podcast

