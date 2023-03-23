English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsPodcast

    Fed's tough call, govt's stake sale in HAL & Coromandel International's expansion plans | Market Minutes

    In this episode of Market Minutes, Shailaja Mohapatra talks about Fed's recent interest rate hike, government's stake sale in HAL, CDMO foray by Coromandel International and Tube Investments, and Chalet Hotels newest acquisition. Also catch Pritam Patnaik of Axis Securities share his views on HNI and NRI investing trends. Market Minutes is a morning podcast that puts the spotlight on hot stocks, keys data points and developing trends.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 23, 2023 / 08:24 AM IST

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Chalet Hotels #Coromandel International and Tube Investments #HAL #Podcast #stocks #US Fed
    first published: Mar 23, 2023 08:24 am