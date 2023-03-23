Fed's tough call, govt's stake sale in HAL & Coromandel International's expansion plans | Market Minutes
In this episode of Market Minutes, Shailaja Mohapatra talks about Fed's recent interest rate hike, government's stake sale in HAL, CDMO foray by Coromandel International and Tube Investments, and Chalet Hotels newest acquisition. Also catch Pritam Patnaik of Axis Securities share his views on HNI and NRI investing trends. Market Minutes is a morning podcast that puts the spotlight on hot stocks, keys data points and developing trends.
March 23, 2023 / 08:24 AM IST