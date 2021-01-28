MARKET NEWS

D-Street Talk Podcast | Value investing has a new name: AI is the new Warren Buffett, says Kanika Agarrwal of Upside AI

Technology helps investors in making rational, unemotional, and almost ruthless decisions as far as what retail investors should be buying, says Agarrwal of Upside AI.

Kshitij Anand
January 28, 2021 / 04:47 PM IST

Wealth creation now has a new name. No, it is not a person or a company but ‘technology’ will make all the difference now, says Kanika Agarrwal of Upside AI in a D-Street Talk podcast with Moneycontrol.

Kanika Agarrwal is the co-founder and CIO of Upside AI, a fintech start-up that aims to revolutionise the investment space with the help of machine learning. The company was founded on the belief that technology will make better decisions than humans over the long term since machines are unbiased and unemotional decision-makers.

Upside AI was ‘The Intelligent Investor’ by Benjamin Graham. The founders believed that the next Warren Buffett would be Artificial Intelligence.

A study highlighted that humans have not beaten the benchmark over a long period of time. The outperformance usually happens during a small period. “Almost 80% of the largecap mutual funds have not beaten the index in the last 5 years,” she said.

Why does it happen? It happens because there is so much of bias and emotion involved in decision-making. Even the best human experts cannot do away with their panic and euphoria.

Technology helps in making rational, unemotional, and almost ruthless decisions as far as what retail investors should be buying, and the second part is when to hold or sell is also taken by technology/machine. This will help in generating long term alpha, explains Agarrwal.

(Tune in to the podcast for more)

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Kshitij Anand is the Editor Markets at Moneycontrol.
TAGS: #D-Street Talk #MARKET OUTLOOK #Podcast
first published: Jan 28, 2021 04:47 pm

Coronavirus Essential | India has flattened its COVID-19 curve, says govt; India's vaccination may go on upto 2022, says study

