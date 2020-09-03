172@29@17@143!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|podcast|d-street-talk-podcast-it-might-not-a-bad-idea-to-stay-in-fixed-income-or-cash-nikhil-kamath-5792471.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 03, 2020 05:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Talk podcast | It might not a bad idea to stay in fixed income or cash: Nikhil Kamath

It might not be the worst idea to stay in fixed income or cash until you get opportunities which typically come about every one or two years, says Nikhil Kamath of True Beacon and Zerodha.

Kshitij Anand

Turning cautious on equities in the near term, Nikhil Kamath, Co-Founder and CIO, True Beacon and Zerodha in a podcast ‘D-Street’ talk with Moneycontrol said that it may not be a bad idea to place funds in fixed income or cash until one can find opportunities in equities.

Kamath feel that equities across the globe have run ahead of fundamentals, and are trading at expensive levels. Investors will be better off in concentrating on capital preservation.

“For the very short term, you can definitely invest in foreign funds but if you’re taking a longer-term perspective, they are very expensive right now and should be approached with a lot of caution,” says Kamath.

He further added that equity as an asset class, at this point, is very expensive. But, the problem is, the alternate asset class is right now yielding nothing, practically nothing.

“It might not be the worst idea to stay in fixed income or cash until you get opportunities which typically come about every one or two years,” he added.

(Tine into the podcast for more)

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Sep 3, 2020 05:27 pm

tags #D-Street Talk #D-Street Talk Podcast #global funds #MARKET OUTLOOK #Nifty #Podcast #Sensex

