Last Updated : Nov 15, 2019 07:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Corporate Buzz podcast | Essar Steel verdict; more trouble for Vodafone Idea and Airtel; and the Singh brothers saga

Moneycontrol's Jerome Anthony talks to Corporate Bureau Chief Prince Thomas to find out the top developments in the corporate world.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The week witnessed numerous developments in the corporate world. From Vodafone Idea and Airtel reporting the biggest losses in India Inc, to the ruling in the Essar Steel case, here's a round-up of what transpired in the corporate industry this week (November 11-15).

Tune in to the podcast for more.

First Published on Nov 15, 2019 07:59 pm

tags #Airtel #Corporate Buzz podcast #Essar Steel #Fortis #Idea #Podcast #Vodafone

