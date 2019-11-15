Corporate Buzz podcast | Essar Steel verdict; more trouble for Vodafone Idea and Airtel; and the Singh brothers saga

Moneycontrol's Jerome Anthony talks to Corporate Bureau Chief Prince Thomas to find out the top developments in the corporate world.
The week witnessed numerous developments in the corporate world. From Vodafone Idea and Airtel reporting the biggest losses in India Inc, to the ruling in the Essar Steel case, here's a round-up of what transpired in the corporate industry this week (November 11-15).
First Published on Nov 15, 2019 07:59 pm