Coronvirus Essential | Worldwide number of cases reaches 3 million; COVID-19 could keep returning like flu, Chinese scientists say

Tune in to the Coronavirus Essential podcast by Shraddha Sharma for the top updates .
The number of confirmed cases in India approaches 30,000 and the world total has crossed three million.
Many industries in India, including auto, have resumed operations with 50 percent capacity.
While the world is still looking for ways to curb the infection and go back to normal, Chinese scientists have suggested that coronavirus could a recurring disease like the flu.
First Published on Apr 28, 2020 06:53 pm