Last Updated : Nov 10, 2020 07:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus Essential podcast | Will India get access to the Pfizer vaccine? Brazil halts Chinese vaccine trials after adverse effects on volunteer

Tune into Coronavirus Essential podcast for all the top news on the pandemic.

Moneycontrol News

On November 9, the US drug major Pfizer and German biotech firm BioNTech announced that their COVID-19 vaccine candidate is more than 90 percent effective, and the pharma company said it expects to globally produce up to 50 million vaccine doses in 2020 and up to 1.3 billion doses in 2021. However, human rights organisation Amnesty International has warned that richer countries are already hoarding the vaccine candidate.

Meanwhile, Brazil on November 10 said it had stopped testing the vaccine, being developed by Sinovac Biotech after one of its volunteers suffered “serious adverse effects.”

Tune in to Coronavirus Essential with Sakshi Batra for all the top news on the pandemic.
First Published on Nov 10, 2020 07:10 pm

