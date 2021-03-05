Coronavirus Essential podcast | We have provided 'Made in India' vaccines to around 50 countries, says PM Modi; Drug regulator to evaluate Covaxin's phase 3 data

On March 5, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India has provided COVID-19 vaccines and other medical aid to over 150 countries and 'Made in India' vaccines to almost 50 countries, in a virtual summit with Swedish PM Stefan Löfven.

Meanwhile, Bharat Biotech's Covaxin will undergo strict evaluation in the wake of the Phase 3 trial data. The vaccine producer announced on March 3 that Covaxin was 81 percent effective in preventing coronavirus infection after the third round of clinical trials.