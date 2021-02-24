Coronavirus Essential podcast | Vaccinations for 60-plus group, people with comorbidities from March 1; more 'Made in India' vaccines on the way

From March 1, Indians above the age of 60 and those above 45 years of age with co-morbidity will get access to COVID-19 vaccine shots at more than 10,000 government health centres and more than 20,000 private hospitals and clinics, the government announced on February 24.

Meanwhile, more 'Made in India' coronavirus vaccines may launch in near future as three companies -- Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Serum Institute of India, and Biological E -- are preparing to submit data for approval of their vaccines or to start phase-3 trials.