Last Updated : Apr 24, 2020 06:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus Essential podcast | Total cases in India reaches 23,000; fears of second wave of virus during monsoon

To find out more on this and other updates on the pandemic, tune in to the Coronavirus Essential podcast with Shraddha Sharma.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India's total number of coronavirus cases has crossed 23,000. The health ministry is keeping track of the situation, and PM Narendra Modi will decide on another economic relief package on April 27, after consulting with chief ministers.

While the COVID-19 doubling rate has come down substantially, there is no reason to be complacent as scientists from Shiv Nadar University have predicted that the country may see a second wave of the virus during monsoon.

To find out more on this and other updates on the pandemic, tune in to the Coronavirus Essential podcast with Shraddha Sharma.

First Published on Apr 24, 2020 06:58 pm

tags #coronavirus #Coronavirus Essential #Podcast

