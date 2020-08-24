Coronavirus Essential podcast | Serum Institute clarifies vaccine availability; Blood Pressure drugs may help in COVID-19 survival, says study

Serum Institue of India (SII) issued a statement on August 23, clarifying that all claims surrounding the availability of its COVID-19 vaccine, COVISHIELD, in 73 days are false. The phase 3 trials for the vaccine is still underway in 17 different sites in India.

In another development, a new study has shown that drugs for the high blood pressure may improve COVID-19 survival rates. The study, conducted by the University of East Anglia in the UK, also found that the risk of severe illness and death was reduced by hypertension medications.