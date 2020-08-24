172@29@17@136!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|podcast|coronavirus-essential-podcast-serum-institute-clarifies-vaccine-availability-blood-pressure-drugs-may-help-in-covid-19-survival-says-study-5749411.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Indian manufacturing diaspora on the global center stage and interact with industry stalwarts on 2nd and 3rd September. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Aug 24, 2020 07:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus Essential podcast | Serum Institute clarifies vaccine availability; Blood Pressure drugs may help in COVID-19 survival, says study

Tune in to the Coronavirus Essential podcast with Sakshi Batra to know more.

Moneycontrol News

Serum Institue of India (SII) issued a statement on August 23, clarifying that all claims surrounding the availability of its COVID-19 vaccine, COVISHIELD, in 73 days are false. The phase 3 trials for the vaccine is still underway in 17 different sites in India.

In another development, a new study has shown that drugs for the high blood pressure may improve COVID-19 survival rates. The study, conducted by the University of East Anglia in the UK, also found that the risk of severe illness and death was reduced by hypertension medications.

Close
Tune in to the Coronavirus Essential podcast with Sakshi Batra to know more.
First Published on Aug 24, 2020 07:15 pm

tags #Coronavirus Essential #coronavirus news #Podcast

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.