Coronavirus Essential podcast | Saudi Arabia to get vaccines from India in a week; lowest single-day tally in Delhi

Tune in for all the top news on the pandemic.

Moneycontrol News
January 26, 2021 / 07:29 PM IST

The Serum Institute of India will supply 3 million AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses to Saudi Arabia in a week's time. The shots would be priced at $5.25 each.

Meanhwhile, Delhi recorded 148 new coronavirus cases on January 25th, the lowest single-day tally in nine months.

Tune in to the Coronavirus Essential podcast with Shraddha Sharma for more.
