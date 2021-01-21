MARKET NEWS

Coronavirus Essential podcast | PM Modi, CMs to get vaccine in the next round of vaccination; Biden kickstarts first day of presidency with several COVID-19 action plans

Tune in to the Coronavirus Essential podcast for all the top news on the pandemic.

Moneycontrol News
January 21, 2021 / 07:37 PM IST

According to news reports, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief ministers above the age of 50 will get vaccinated against COVID-19 in the next phase of the inoculation drive.

On the first day of his presidency, Joe Biden focusses his first executive orders on the COVID-19 pandemic including rejoining the WHO, making masks mandatory on planes and trains, and planning to join COVAX.

Tune in to the Coronavirus Essential podcast for more.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Coronavirus Essential #coronavirus news #Podcast
first published: Jan 21, 2021 07:37 pm

