Coronavirus Essential podcast | Maharashtra extends lockdown; Unlock 2.0 details coming soon

Tune in to find out the top news on the pandemic
The coronavirus cases in India have crossed 5.48 lakh, with the highest number of cases coming from Maharashtra, Delhi and Tamil Nadu.
While the central government is expected to announce guidelines for Unlock 2.0 on June 30, the Maharashtra government has extended the lockdown for the state.
Tune in to Coronavirus Essential with Sakshi Batra to find out more such details regarding the pandemic.
Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
First Published on Jun 29, 2020 06:42 pm