Coronavirus Essential podcast | India's 'first' indigenous COVID-19 vaccine goes into trial; PM Modi announces Garib Kalyan Yojana extension

India's 'first' indigenous COVID-19 vaccine COVAXIN has got the nod for human clinical trials from the Drug Controller General of India. The vaccine was developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research and the National Institute of Virology.

On June 30, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation today, talking about India's status during the pandemic. He urged people to follow rules as there were many instances of carelessness during Unlock 1.0.

The PM also announced the extension of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana for another five months.