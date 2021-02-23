English
Coronavirus Essential podcast | India's COVID-19 active caseload falls below 1.5 lakh; Maharashtra's Amaravati goes into a week-long lockdown

Tune into this podcast for all the top news on the pandemic.

Moneycontrol News
February 23, 2021 / 07:35 PM IST

On February 23, India's tally of active COVID-19 cases fell below the 1.5-lakh mark and was pegged at 1,47,306, comprising 1.34 percent of the total caseload, the Union Health Ministry said.

Meanwhile, a night curfew has been imposed in Maharashtra's Amaravati till 6.00 am on March 1, to curb the spread of COVID-19. During this curfew, only essentials shops will be open from 8.00 am to 3.00 pm.

Tune in to the Coronavirus Essential podcast for more.
TAGS: #Coronavirus Essential #coronavirus news #Podcast
first published: Feb 23, 2021 07:35 pm

