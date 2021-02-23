Coronavirus Essential podcast | India's COVID-19 active caseload falls below 1.5 lakh; Maharashtra's Amaravati goes into a week-long lockdown

On February 23, India's tally of active COVID-19 cases fell below the 1.5-lakh mark and was pegged at 1,47,306, comprising 1.34 percent of the total caseload, the Union Health Ministry said.

Meanwhile, a night curfew has been imposed in Maharashtra's Amaravati till 6.00 am on March 1, to curb the spread of COVID-19. During this curfew, only essentials shops will be open from 8.00 am to 3.00 pm.