Coronavirus Essential podcast | India cases cross 4 lakh; Delhi triples testing

India has so far recorded 4,25,282 lakh COVID-19 cases, which includes 13,254 deaths. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Gujarat have reported the highest number of cases.

On June 22, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announced that the national capital has started antigen test and has tripled the testing from 5,000 to 18,000 tests per day. This is to ensure that Delhi residents have easy access to testing.