Coronavirus Essential podcast | India cases cross 4 lakh; Delhi triples testing

Tune in to Coronavirus Essential with host Sakshi Batra for the top developments on the pandemic.
India has so far recorded 4,25,282 lakh COVID-19 cases, which includes 13,254 deaths. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Gujarat have reported the highest number of cases.
On June 22, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announced that the national capital has started antigen test and has tripled the testing from 5,000 to 18,000 tests per day. This is to ensure that Delhi residents have easy access to testing.
First Published on Jun 22, 2020 07:58 pm