Coronavirus Essential podcast | How the Russian vaccine will work; experts warn of India soon topping global cases of COVID-19

On August 11, President Vladimir Putin said that Russia had become the first country in the world to approve its COVID-19 vaccine after less than two months of human testing. Despite warnings from the World Health Organisation on rushing the vaccine development, Putin claimed that the vaccine was safe and had even been administered on his daughter.

Meanwhile, several health experts have said that India may become the most-affected country in the world soon. This was inferred from the rise in daily cases in the country.