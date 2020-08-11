172@29@17@104!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|podcast|coronavirus-essential-podcast-how-the-russian-vaccine-will-work-experts-warn-of-india-soon-topping-global-cases-of-covid-19-5684841.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Aug 11, 2020 07:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus Essential podcast | How the Russian vaccine will work; experts warn of India soon topping global cases of COVID-19

Tune in to the Coronavirus Essential podcast with Sakshi Batra for the latest news on the pandemic.

Moneycontrol News

On August 11, President Vladimir Putin said that Russia had become the first country in the world to approve its COVID-19 vaccine after less than two months of human testing. Despite warnings from the World Health Organisation on rushing the vaccine development, Putin claimed that the vaccine was safe and had even been administered on his daughter.

Meanwhile, several health experts have said that India may become the most-affected country in the world soon. This was inferred from the rise in daily cases in the country.

Close
Tune in to the Coronavirus Essential podcast with Sakshi Batra for more.
First Published on Aug 11, 2020 07:25 pm

tags #Coronavirus Essential #coronavirus news #Podcast

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.