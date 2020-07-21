Coronavirus Essential podcast | Health ministry warns against N95 mask use; data claims 18 crore Indians may be immune to COVID-19

Dr Rajiv Garg, the Director-General of Health Services has warned states and union territories that N-95 masks with respiratory valves do not help prevent the spread of coronavirus. In a letter dated July 20, he urged the authorities to revisit the advisory on the use of home-made masks.

Meanwhile, data from Thyrocare's antibody tests show Indians may already have immunity to COVID-19, as many have recovered without showing major symptoms. The data showed that nearly 15 percent of those tested had antibodies against SARS-Cov2, which causes COVID-19.