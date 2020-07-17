App
Last Updated : Jul 17, 2020 07:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus Essential podcast | Cases in India hit 1 million; Zydus Cadila may launch Remdesivir in August, vaccine by early 2021

Tune in to the Coronavirus Essential podcast with Sakshi Batra for more.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The coronavirus virus cases in India have reached the 1 million mark, with a death toll of more than 25,600. However, the recovery rate is rising and now stands at 63.3 percent.

In an exclusive interview with Moneycontrol, Zydus Cadila's chairman Pankaj Patel said that the company expects to launch its potential COVID-19 vaccine by early 2021. He also said that Zydus add on to the Remdesivir supply in the country by August 2020.

First Published on Jul 17, 2020 07:07 pm

